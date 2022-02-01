Superb £400,000 Mansfield bungalow in spectacular, picturesque grounds

Step forward this superb three-bedroom bungalow on Oak Tree Lane that boasts a picturesque and spacious plot covering approximately three-quarters of an acre.
Some of the drone shots in our picture gallery give you a good idea of what we mean. The exterior is the real showstopper for a bungalow that is on the market for £400,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.
The gardens are magnificent and extensive, with mature shrubs and trees, and the enclosed, private space is perfect for anyone who enjoys gardening, nature or just spending time outdoors.
It’s ideal too for the summer when family and friends can pop round for a barbecue or evening drinks.
The interior of the bungalow is excellent also, with plenty of rooms to explore. There is a living room, dining room, kitchen, large conservatory and utility room. And then across the hallway, you’ll find three fine bedrooms and a lovely bathroom with a walk-in shower.
To fully appreciate the property, visit the Zoopla website here for full details, and then give BuckleyBrown a call to arrange a viewing.