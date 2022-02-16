Superb £250,000 two-bedroom Mansfield bungalow sure to wow couples and singles

On the market for a guide price of £250,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown, the property can be found on Ley Bank, not far from Oak Tree Lane.

Says a BuckleyBrown spokesperson: “With its beautifully decorated internal layout, this bungalow is a true credit to its current owner, who has kept it to an exceptional standard. It features excellent fixtures and fittings throughout.

"But don’t just take our word for it. Step inside and see for yourself!”

The open-plan lounge/diner/kitchen is the hub of the home, giving a spacious, contemporary feel. Patio doors lead out to the front and rear gardens.

As well as a lovely bathroom, there is a separate WC, while the hall leads to two double bedrooms, which are immaculately presented.

Both gardens feature a lawn and patio area, and to cap everything off, there is a block-paced driveway at the front that leads to a detached garage.

