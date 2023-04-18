Superb £1.1 million house with balcony views in secluded Worksop countryside

Far from the madding crowd, in a secluded countryside location, is this superb £1.1 million property on the fringes of Worksop.

By the village of Hodthorpe and close to Whitwell and Creswell Crags, the six-bedroom, three-storey house off Ratcliffe Lane is on the market with estate agents Purplebricks, who describe it as “simply stunning”.

It is set in beautiful grounds, spanning just short of an acre, that offer amazing rural views. A first-floor balcony and sweeping lawned gardens with a raised terrace are among its assets.

A grand hallway invites you into the family property and across a ground floor that comprises a choice of living rooms or family rooms, a wonderful fitted kitchen, dining room, playroom, study, sun room or garden room, utility room, boiler room, integral garage and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, the spacious landing leads to a bedroom or living room with en suite, three other double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Stairs then rise to a second floor, where you will find two more bedrooms, both with en suite facilities.

Outside, as well as the rear garden, there is off-street parking space for several vehicles at the front of the property.

Get a feel for the house by browsing through our photo gallery below. You can then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

