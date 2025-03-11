SUBLIME: Check out this fabulous four-bedroom Ravenshead home with stunning new orangery

The property in Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead is sublime and spacious, with a versatile extended ground floor layout.

An exceptional blend of space, style, and comfort are on offer in this wonderful house that is impressively presented throughout.

Take a tour, beginning with the stylish entrance hall which leads through to particularly spacious reception areas. For added convenience, there is also a cloakroom on the ground floor.

The lounge is a large and inviting room that enjoys a classical atmosphere with lovely contemporary touches, including the feature log effect stove and ambient spot lighting.

Your eyes are drawn immediately to the far-reaching garden views as doors lead through to the recently built and sensitively designed bespoke, light-filled Orangery.

The orangery, with its expanse of windows and double doors, overlooks the fabulous rear garden, framing the particularly pretty scene that sits waiting outdoors.

The kitchen spans the back of the house and is designed with smart fittings and a selection of high-specification appliances. This leads through to an adjacent handy and really quite spacious separate utility room.

Further, extended ground floor space at the rear of the house makes for a lovely garden room or additional sitting room, but is also the ideal spot for a peaceful home office or cosy snug. This space could be the perfect spot for a ground floor bedroom if required.

A spacious separate dining room is another large and useful reception room to the front of the house that impresses with its bold modern décor and sophisticated setting.

On the first floor, there are four good-sized bedrooms, three with fitted wardrobes offering plenty of storage, and one enjoying the benefit of its own en-suite shower room. The recently fitted four piece family bathroom is contemporary in style. The front garden offers a privacy screening of neat hedgerow encasing mature planting and well-tended shrubs and flowers, the house sits behind a spacious driveway that leads to the garage. There is room for multiple vehicles to be parked here.

Passing through the side gate to the rear, the landscaped garden is an outdoor haven. It has been beautifully crafted, featuring a picturesque terrace with steps down to a neat manicured lawn bordered by lush mature planting.

The garden enjoys a further raised decked seating area that is tucked into a peaceful spot, providing a relaxing setting. A large workshop offers useful space and would make a perfect studio, man-cave or craft room.

