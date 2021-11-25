On the market with estate agents Buckley Brown, who are inviting offers of more than £300,000, the three-bedroom, detached property is located on Faraday Road. It is close to local shops and Berry Hill Park.

A spokesman for Buckley Brown could not contain his enthusiasm about the stylish bungalow. He said: “This fantastic property is a treat, both inside and our, and must be viewed to fully appreciate the space on offer.”

As well as the three bedrooms, there is a kitchen, breakfast room, living room, dining room, utility room, downstairs WC and bathroom.

Outside, you will find lawned gardens at the front and back, plus a double garage and a private driveway with space for off-street parking.

Check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Comfortable living room Comfort is the word that springs to mind when you walk into the property's living room. It boasts a feature fireplace, carpeted floor, central-heating radiator and windows to the front and side of the bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Relax in front of the TV A second shot of the living room, from a different angle. It's not hard to imagine relaxing in front of the TV, is it? Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Nice kitchen The nice kitchen comes complete with a range of matching units and cabinets, plus breakfast bar, inset sink and drainer, integrated dishwasher, oven with electric hob and stainless-steel cooker hood. There is also a breakfast bar and a door leading to the back garden. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Worktop space A second view of the kitchen, showing the oven and door to the garden. As you can see, there is plenty of worktop space. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales