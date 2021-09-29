The view from the back of the £1.7 million property. Majestic and masterful.

Stylish and sophisticated - £1.7 million home for sale in Bagthorpe

Stylish and sophisticated. That’s the only way to describe this exceptional five-bedroom, detached property in Bagthorpe that is on the market for £1.7 million.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:31 pm

Set amid 14 acres of landscaped gardens in the heart of the village, the Manor House occupies a striking position and offers first-class accommodation.

It is immaculately presented, combining traditional features and a wealth of character with a contemporary design that will have you in awe the moment you see it.

A range of spectacular rooms offer excellent potential for entertaining or bringing together the busiest of families.

As well as the five luxurious bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, there is an impressive kitchen, dining room, office and drawing room.

An extravagant indoor swimming pool adds to the sense of style, as does a stunning, detached annexe offering a separate living space with a lounge, two bedrooms and shower room. A triple garage and five stables are bonus attractions.

The property is being marketed by Buckley Brown and can also be found here on the Zoopla website.

1. Wow factor

If the wow factor has not already kicked in, this is where it surely must. Marvel at the indoor swimming pool, with tiled flooring, two sets of patio doors, enclosed shower, vanity unit, heated towel-rail, low-flush WC and access to a boiler room.

Photo: Buckley Brown

2. Luxurious dining room

The luxurious dining room has so much going for it. Features include a carpeted floor, fireplace with surround, two bay front windows and central-heating radiators.

Photo: Buckley Brown

3. Downstairs toilet

A downstairs toilet always comes in handy. It comes complete with a pedestal sink, low-flush WC, central-heating radiator and opaque window.

Photo: Buckley Brown

4. Hallway of fame

Even the hallway at the Manor House has a touch of style about it. Stairs lead us to the upstairs bedrooms.

Photo: Buckley Brown

