Set amid 14 acres of landscaped gardens in the heart of the village, the Manor House occupies a striking position and offers first-class accommodation.

It is immaculately presented, combining traditional features and a wealth of character with a contemporary design that will have you in awe the moment you see it.

A range of spectacular rooms offer excellent potential for entertaining or bringing together the busiest of families.

As well as the five luxurious bedrooms, two of which are en suite, there is an impressive kitchen, dining room, office and drawing room.

An extravagant indoor swimming pool adds to the sense of style, as does a stunning, detached annexe offering a separate living space with a lounge, two bedrooms and shower room. A triple garage and five stables are bonus attractions.

