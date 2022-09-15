On the market for £625,000 with Nottingham-based estate agents Reeds Rains, the distinguished, detached property can be found in an idyllic, sought-after location on Crow Hill Rise.

It is part of an exclusive development, accessed by electronic, wrought-iron gates, which can only be opened by the use of a code via a secure intercom system.

The luxury hits you as soon as you step inside, with the ground floor including an open lounge, a contemporary kitchen/diner, a family room, entrance hall, cloakroom, laundry room and an abundance of storage space.

Upstairs, marvel at five terrific bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite and a dressing room, plus a family bathroom and shower room.

The exterior is equally impressive, particularly a beautiful, private garden at the back, which is mainly laid to lawn but also features a large, stone patio area, shrub borders and a conifer wall.

At the entrance to the property, a block paved driveway provides plenty of off-street parking space, while a double detached garage is fitted with remote-controlled electric roller doors.

Browse through our photo gallery to get a closer look at the property, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Contemporary kitchen/diner Let's begin our tour of the Crow Hill Rise property in the contemporary kitchen/diner. An open-plan space, it is fitted with a range of modern wall and base units, cupboards and drawers. Integrated appliances include a fridge, dishwasher and induction hob. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Delightful dining area The kitchen/diner features this delightful dining area. The floor is tiled and the room opens out into an attached living space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Doors to the garden A closer look at the dining area, with its attached living space and also double-glazed, French-style doors that open out into the picturesque back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Laundry room Not far from the kitchen is this handy laundry room. It has space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales