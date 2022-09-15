Stunning, spacious, spectacular, stylish -- in an exclusive area of Mansfield
Stunning, spacious, spectacular, stylish. These are all words that have been used to describe this individually designed, five-bedroom house in Mansfield.
On the market for £625,000 with Nottingham-based estate agents Reeds Rains, the distinguished, detached property can be found in an idyllic, sought-after location on Crow Hill Rise.
It is part of an exclusive development, accessed by electronic, wrought-iron gates, which can only be opened by the use of a code via a secure intercom system.
The luxury hits you as soon as you step inside, with the ground floor including an open lounge, a contemporary kitchen/diner, a family room, entrance hall, cloakroom, laundry room and an abundance of storage space.
Upstairs, marvel at five terrific bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite and a dressing room, plus a family bathroom and shower room.
The exterior is equally impressive, particularly a beautiful, private garden at the back, which is mainly laid to lawn but also features a large, stone patio area, shrub borders and a conifer wall.
At the entrance to the property, a block paved driveway provides plenty of off-street parking space, while a double detached garage is fitted with remote-controlled electric roller doors.
Browse through our photo gallery to get a closer look at the property, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.