Welcome to Half Moon Farm, off Kingsway in Kirkby, a five-bedroom period farmhouse set within five-and-a-half acres of land. It is on the market for a guide price of £700,000 with estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands)

Stunning £700,000 period farmhouse on acres of land in Kirkby offers charm and history

By Richard Silverwood
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:50 BST
One of the most historic properties on the market in the Mansfield and Ashfield area at the moment is this stunning period farmhouse, set within five-and-a-half acres of land.

Believed to date back to the 17th century, Half Moon Farm, off Kingsway, Kirkby, boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and endless potential for stables, outbuildings and more.

A guide price of £700,000 has been attached to the charming home by London-based estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands), who feel it is the perfect countryside retreat.

Stepping inside, a welcoming entrance hall leads to a spacious reception lounge, cosy sitting room and even a dedicated cinema room. The heart of the home is a fully equipped breakfast kitchen, complemented by a separate utility room, while the ground floor also hosts a snug/dining area, study, downstairs shower room, WC, laundry room and store rooms.

Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys a private balcony, while four other generously-sized bedrooms and two modern bathrooms complete the first floor.

Externally, a vast driveway provides ample off-street parking space, and superb, well-maintained gardens, woodlands and a private courtyard add to the appeal of Half Moon Farm.

As an added bonus for families, the home is on the doorstep of Kingsway Primary School and close to other well-regarded schools, as well as being within easy reach of excellent road networks and just half a mile from Kirkby railway station.

Our photo gallery below gives you a taste of what to expect. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Before we step inside the £700,000 Kirkby farmhouse, here's another shot of its attractive exterior, with a pathway leading to a patio area and the front door.

Before we step inside the £700,000 Kirkby farmhouse, here's another shot of its attractive exterior, with a pathway leading to a patio area and the front door. Photo: Zoopla

First stop on our tour of the interior of the house is this warm and cosy reception room.

First stop on our tour of the interior of the house is this warm and cosy reception room. Photo: Zoopla

This second reception room is stylish and comfortable.

This second reception room is stylish and comfortable. Photo: Zoopla

This versatile space can be used for various things, including as a games room. Large doors lead outside to the garden.

This versatile space can be used for various things, including as a games room. Large doors lead outside to the garden. Photo: Zoopla

