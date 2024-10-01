Believed to date back to the 17th century, Half Moon Farm, off Kingsway, Kirkby, boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and endless potential for stables, outbuildings and more.

A guide price of £700,000 has been attached to the charming home by London-based estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands), who feel it is the perfect countryside retreat.

Stepping inside, a welcoming entrance hall leads to a spacious reception lounge, cosy sitting room and even a dedicated cinema room. The heart of the home is a fully equipped breakfast kitchen, complemented by a separate utility room, while the ground floor also hosts a snug/dining area, study, downstairs shower room, WC, laundry room and store rooms.

Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys a private balcony, while four other generously-sized bedrooms and two modern bathrooms complete the first floor.

Externally, a vast driveway provides ample off-street parking space, and superb, well-maintained gardens, woodlands and a private courtyard add to the appeal of Half Moon Farm.

As an added bonus for families, the home is on the doorstep of Kingsway Primary School and close to other well-regarded schools, as well as being within easy reach of excellent road networks and just half a mile from Kirkby railway station.

Our photo gallery below gives you a taste of what to expect. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

