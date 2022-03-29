Located on Old Rufford Road near the popular village of Rufford, the property spans 5,600 square feet and is surrounded by 5.5 acres of lawns, trees, shrubs, plants and woodland.

The main house features three reception rooms, including an impressive sitting room, dining room and cosy snug.

There is a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, a family bathroom, utility room, outdoor spa and bar area. And to top it all, the main house also boasts a studio apartment on the first floor, complete with kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

As well as the main house, you will find an east wing, previously used as a separate apartment. Featuring two bedrooms, a kitchen/reception room, lounge and showroom, it could be converted into a gym, entertainment hub or office and library.

The property also includes a self-contained annexe, with kitchen, sitting room, double bedroom, en suite shower room and patio area.

In total, the flexible internal accommodation comprises seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and six bathrooms. And then there’s the exterior, which has huge potential.

The property is for sale by auction, with a guide price of exactly £1 million. It is being marketed by Open Door Property.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Extensive and excellent Through the wrought iron electric gates and down the tree-lined driveway, you will find the extensive and excellent detached bungalow at Rufford. There are multiple parking spots and even a car turning circle. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Picturesque plot The back of the bungalow is as delightful as the front. The property sits on a picturesque plot and the surrounding land offers so much potential. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Pleasant hallway As you enter the main house, you are greeted by a pleasant reception hallway which, in turn, leads to a carpeted inner hallway. From there, it's on to the three reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Country-style kitchen The first room we look at is this country-style breakfast kitchen, which boasts a wide range of integrated appliances, including an eight-ring gas range cooker. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales