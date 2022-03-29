Located on Old Rufford Road near the popular village of Rufford, the property spans 5,600 square feet and is surrounded by 5.5 acres of lawns, trees, shrubs, plants and woodland.
The main house features three reception rooms, including an impressive sitting room, dining room and cosy snug.
There is a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, a family bathroom, utility room, outdoor spa and bar area. And to top it all, the main house also boasts a studio apartment on the first floor, complete with kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.
As well as the main house, you will find an east wing, previously used as a separate apartment. Featuring two bedrooms, a kitchen/reception room, lounge and showroom, it could be converted into a gym, entertainment hub or office and library.
The property also includes a self-contained annexe, with kitchen, sitting room, double bedroom, en suite shower room and patio area.
In total, the flexible internal accommodation comprises seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and six bathrooms. And then there’s the exterior, which has huge potential.
The property is for sale by auction, with a guide price of exactly £1 million. It is being marketed by Open Door Property.