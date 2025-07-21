STUNNING: Mansfield home offering a blend of modern style and functionality on the market for £600,000

This beautifully refurbished four/five-bedroom detached home in Southpark Avenue, Mansfield offers a perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and functionality.

Finished to a high standard throughout it’s ideal for families looking for spacious and flexible living. Upon entering, you're welcomed by an elegant entrance hallway with quality flooring, a storage cupboard positioned under the stairs and a warm, inviting feel.

The main reception room is generously sized and features plush carpet, a central heating radiator, a striking feature wall, and a cosy log burner fireplace—perfect for relaxing evenings.

Double doors lead through to the dining area generously proportioned to accommodate your preferred furnishings and ideal for both everyday family meals and formal entertaining. This space opens directly into the sunroom, enhancing the sense of openness and connectivity while providing a light-filled retreat overlooking the garden.

The sunroom is a bright and inviting carpeted room, enhanced by a large skylight that floods the space with natural light. Bifolding doors open directly onto the rear garden, creating a seamless connection between indoor comfort and outdoor living.

The sunroom is Ideal as a relaxing lounge, reading nook, or versatile family space, offering both warmth and flexibility year-round.

The heart of the home is the beautifully designed open-plan kitchen fitted with a range of high-end cabinetry, integrated appliances, an inset sink, and a stunning feature island ideal for casual dining and entertaining.

A large skylight and expansive bifolding doors fill the kitchen with natural light and provide effortless access to the rear garden. The layout flows into the dining area and bright sunroom, offering additional living space and creating a perfect year-round retreat.

A dedicated home office offers a quiet space for remote work or fifth bedroom, while the utility room and downstairs WC provide added convenience and functionality.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including two with stylish en suite shower rooms, and a modern family bathroom off the landing. Externally, the home sits proudly on a large plot with a spacious paved driveway, integrated garage, decorative planting, and up-and-down lighting for a welcoming ambience.

To the rear, the garden is predominantly laid to lawn and framed by a secure fence surround, offering privacy and space for outdoor enjoyment. Thoughtfully landscaped, it includes established palm trees for a touch of the exotic, a raised decked area ideal for entertaining, and a patio seating area complete with a pergola—perfect for al fresco dining or relaxing in style.

Call BuckleyBrown to arrange a viewing on 01623 355076.

1 . Kerb appeal Situated in a highly sought-after area of Mansfield, this beautifully refurbished four/five-bedroom detached home offers a perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and functionality. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Outdoor indoor A large skylight and expansive bifolding doors fill the open plan kitchen space with natural light and provide effortless access to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Open plan The open plan kitchen layout is designed perfectly for functional family living Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Luxury The open plan kitchen is fitted with a range of high-end cabinetry, integrated appliances, an inset sink, and a stunning feature island ideal for casual dining and entertaining. A large skylight and expansive bifolding doors fill the space with natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales