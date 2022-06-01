On the doorstep of Southwell Minster, the five-bedroom, three-storey detached house can be found at Greet Lily Mill on Station Road, close to Westgate.

It is on the market with a guide price of £1.25 million with estate agents Alasdair Morrison and Partners, who say it has been “exceptionally well maintained and lovingly modernised by the present owners”.

The property retains many of its original features, including sash windows and beam ceilings, and it sits in an elevated position on a substantial, private plot of almost half an acre.

The ground floor includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, sitting room, breakfast kitchen, dining room, amazing family room or garden room, designed by an architect, boot and coat room, pantry, rear inner lobby and cloakroom. There is even access, from the entrance hall, to a cellar.

The first-floor accommodation comprises a landing, the master bedroom with a large en suite bathroom, two more double bedrooms and a shower room. The other two double bedrooms can be found on the third floor.

Outside, electric double gates lead to wonderful, formal lawned grounds, while a driveway guides you to a double garage. There are also large patio areas and storage sheds.

It’s a fine period home that has to be seen to be believed, so give yourself a taster by flicking through our photo gallery. More information can be found on the Zoopla website here.

1. Stylish living room We begin our tour of the Southwell property in the stylish living room, which boasts a log burner with slate hearth. There's a sash window to the front and a multi-pane, glazed panel window to the side. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Comfort guaranteed A second shot of the living room, which oozes comfort. Other features include a beamed ceiling, wall lights and a radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Sitting room On the other side of the entrance hall, opposite the living room, is this sitting room. It features a beamed inglenook with stone hearth, fireside cupboards and drawers, a beam ceiling, plate rail and wall lights. A sash window faces the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dining room Settle down for a cosy family meal in this dining room, which has oak flooring and a fireplace with stone hearth. Added bonuses are a coat and boot store with shelving, and a pantry with stone steps down, a cold slab and shelving. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales