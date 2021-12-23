That’s the label they have placed on this stunning four-bedroom, detached home at Potters Corner in Forest Town, which is on the market with a guide price of £325,000.

It is a house that ticks all the boxes for raising a family, especially with its spacious, neutral interior and its enclosed, low-maintenance garden.

The living room is welcoming and airy, the open-plan kitchen/diner is highly impressive and of the four excellent bedrooms, the master has its own en suite.

Add a garage and, in short, this is a property you would be proud to show off to family and friends, so why not give BuckleyBrown a call to arrange a viewing as soon as Christmas is over?

In the meantime, check out our photo gallery, which captures all of the house's best bits, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

