The beautiful exterior of the £325,000 four-bedroom, detached property at Potters Corner in Forest Town. A true family home, it is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Stunning four-bedroom home in Forest Town is 'a real find'

Experienced estate agents BuckleyBrown, of Mansfield, have seen it all in the property world. So when they describe a house as “a real find”, it’s wise to sit up and take notice.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 6:30 am

That’s the label they have placed on this stunning four-bedroom, detached home at Potters Corner in Forest Town, which is on the market with a guide price of £325,000.

It is a house that ticks all the boxes for raising a family, especially with its spacious, neutral interior and its enclosed, low-maintenance garden.

The living room is welcoming and airy, the open-plan kitchen/diner is highly impressive and of the four excellent bedrooms, the master has its own en suite.

Add a garage and, in short, this is a property you would be proud to show off to family and friends, so why not give BuckleyBrown a call to arrange a viewing as soon as Christmas is over?

In the meantime, check out our photo gallery, which captures all of the house’s best bits, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Modern kitchen/diner

At the end of a lengthy entrance hallway, you will walk in to this modern kitchen/diner, which is an open-plan space sure to impress. It comes complete with a contemporary range of matching units and cabinets, with complementary work surface over, inset sink and drainer, and integrated oven with gas hob and stainless steel extractor fan.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

2. Gorgeous fittings

The kitchen from a different angle, showing its gorgeous fixtures and fittings. It also boasts an integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer, plus spotlights, laminate flooring, a central-heating radiator and windows to the back of the property.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

3. Access to garden

Take a look at the kitchen/diner again. Patio doors give access to the garden.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

4. Dining area

This is the dining area within the open-plan kitchen. A pleasant spot to enjoy a family meal.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

