Stunning four-bedroom detached Oakerthorpe home with self-contained annexe boasts plenty of development opportunity

The four-bedroom property on Chesterfield Road is described as an “impressive detached residence” in a 0.7-acre plot – with a self-contained annexe and adjacent 1.4-acre paddock.

And estate agent Baghaws Residential, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “We believe this offers a superb development opportunity subject to obtaining the relevant planning consent.”

Highlights of the main property include a lounge/dining room, separate sitting room, a conservatory and beautiful farmhouse-style breakfast kitchen, as well as two ensuite bedroomsa and a first-floor balcony. Outside is a triple garage with a self-contained one-bedroom annexe above and a detached brick-built office, as well as the large gardens.

1. Lounge/dining room UPVC bay window to front, UPVC French doors leading to the rear, feature Adams style fire surround with decorative tiled and gas fire, picture rail and radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sitting room UPVC bay window to front, feature fire surround with inset living flame gas fire and decorative tiles, laminate flooring and radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Breakfast kitchen Fitted with a bespoke Farmhouse-style kitchen with solid wood base units, working surfaces, Belfast sink unit, space for a range cooker, complementary tiling to walls, slate tile floor, spotlights to ceiling, useful appliance space, two UPVC windows to rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Breakfast kitchen The property offers generous living accommodation throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales