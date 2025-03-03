This property in Mansfield Road, Clipstone Village, offers a wealth of versatility, with each room designed to suit your individual needs, the layout provides endless possibilities.

Located in the highly sought after area of Clipstone, nearby a range of local amenities. The ground floor of this property offers a well-designed layout with a spacious kitchen featuring a matching range of cabinetry and an island, offering a great space for socialising and entertaining.

The kitchen also offers access to the handy utility room. The dining room is currently used as a salon, which is complete with plumbing for added convenience.

There are two inviting living rooms; one includes a cozy log burner, while the other is filled with natural light from skylights and has double doors leading to the rear, offering a wonderful indoor-outdoor connection making it ideal for relaxing in a natural setting.

The fourth bedroom can also be found on this floor, which offers ample space and a bright and airy atmosphere.

Additionally, a convenient WC is located on this floor, adding to the practicality of the space. Heading Upstairs, the property features three generously sized bedrooms, with the master and third bedrooms benefiting from built-in wardrobes for added storage.

The bathroom is fitted with a modern three-piece suite, while the shower room offers a two-piece suite and the added luxury of underfloor heating, providing both comfort and convenience. The exterior of the property features a driveway with access to a garage, offering off-road parking.

The garden boasts the perfect blend of relaxation and tranquility, with a patio seating area for outdoor dining and a well-maintained laid lawn. Additionally, there is outbuildings which provide flexible space that can be utilised to suit your needs. Call Buckley Brown on 01623 355797 today to arrange a viewing.

