'Stunning doesn't begin to describe it' -- barn conversion for sale in Sutton

Offers in the region of £375,000 are being invited by estate agents Bairstow Eves for the three-bedroom property, which stands on Cauldwell Road.

A spokesperson for Bairstow Eves says: “This is an individually designed barn which has to be viewed to be appreciated. Stunning doesn’t begin to describe it.”

The ground floor consists of a lounge, dining room, family room, toilet and study or office, plus a beautiful kitchen with integrated appliances.

The three bedrooms can be found upstairs, alongside a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts superb countryside views.

Outside, the property stands proud, looking over fields. There is also a detached double garage and off-street parking space for several vehicles.

