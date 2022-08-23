Stunning disabled-friendly bungalow in Mansfield with its own 'man cave'
A large ‘man cave’, with its own bar and games room, is a striking feature of this stunning, disabled-friendly dormer bungalow for sale in Mansfield.
The stylish retreat, which many women would love too (!), sits in the garden of the four-bedroom property, which can be found on Abbott Road.
But that is not all that appeals about the bungalow. For it has also been designed specifically for easy living for disabled people, with automated technology throughout.
Flick through our photo gallery and you will see why offers of more than £430,000 are being invited by estate agents Purplebricks.
As you walk in, an impressive entrance hallway leads to a modern open-plan kitchen diner. Also on the ground floor are a spacious lounge, utility room, toilet and two double bedrooms, both with en suites and both adjusted to facilitate disabilities.
On the first floor are two more double bedrooms, as well as another bathroom.
At the front of the property is a large, block-paved driveway providing off-street parking for several vehicles.
A well-established, private garden features a lawn, patio area and garage, as well as that ‘man cave’!
In short, Purplebricks say: “This house would make an ideal purchase for large families, residents with disabilities or upsizers.”