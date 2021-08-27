Tucked away in beautiful countryside, Broad Oak, on Rufford Road, which is on the market with Tetris UK Sales and Lettings Ltd, sits on a plot of land approaching almost five-and-a-half acres.

Whatever your outside living needs are, this home can accommodate. Perhaps you desire your own paddock or stables, your own tennis courts or swimming pool, or even your own golf course. That’s how vast the plot is.

What’s more, the site is within walking distance of one of the country’s finest examples of English heritage, Rufford Abbey, and the surrounding conservation area.

As for the property itself, which is listed on the Zoopla website, it comprises more than 5.600 square feet and boasts an attached annexe and studio apartment too. In all, there are no fewer than seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six reception rooms.

1. Reception hall Through double-glazed front doors, with Georgian leaded windows, welcome to the reception hall with Karndean flooring. Floor and ceiling mounted downlights add to the ambience

2. Inner hallway The contemporary, carpeted inner hallway is another welcoming feature as you enter Broad Oak. It gives access to all the reception rooms through oak doors.

3. Kitchen and breakfast room A solid beech country-style kitchen, which is perfectly suited to the countryside. It features wall and base units with soft-closing drawer and cupboards, black granite work-surfaces, a half-inset sink with matching granite drainer and filtered mixer taps, plus an integrated dishwasher.

4. Take breakfast in style Another view of the kitchen, complete with decorative stone-effect flooring. The room includes a lovely area to enjoy a family breakfast first thing in the morning