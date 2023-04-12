News you can trust since 1952
Striking £825,000 Mansfield home is the very definition of 'instant kerb appeal'

When estate agents created the phrase ‘instant kerb appeal’, they might well have had in mind properties like this one in Mansfield, which is on the market for a whopping £825,000.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

Elegant and striking, the six-bedroom, three-storey detached house, with gym, balcony and summer house, on the sought-after Lichfield Lane appeals from the moment you set eyes on it.

Impressed Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown describe it as “stunning” and add: “This property truly is the dream home. It is presented to a high standard, both inside and out.”

As you approach, it is clear that the tarmacked driveway offers ample off-street parking space. And as you step through the front door, the spacious and welcoming entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the house.

To the right is the hub of the home, the living room, which has the added benefit of a log-burner and folding doors that lead to the garden. The kitchen, complete with breakfast bar, is just as admirable, especially as it is complemented by a utility room, and then there is a beautiful dining room. Completing the ground floor is an integral garage that has been converted into a home gym.

The first floor features a generously-sized landing that provides access to three well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities. A versatile office space, converted from a bedroom, boasts a modern balcony, giving views of the back garden, and not far away is a family bathroom. The other two bedrooms, both with en suites, are on the second floor.

Outside, the back garden consists of a well-maintained lawn, patio area and mature trees.

Check out the whole package by flicking through our photo gallery below. For even more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

Our tour of the Lichfield Lane gem begins in the lounge or living room, which is the hub of the house. Stand-out features are a log-burner and bi-folding doors that lead out to the garden.

1. Hub of the house

Our tour of the Lichfield Lane gem begins in the lounge or living room, which is the hub of the house. Stand-out features are a log-burner and bi-folding doors that lead out to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown

A second shot of the lounge or living room, which is full of natural light, with a window to the front of the house and downlights. The floor is laminated.

2. Full of light

A second shot of the lounge or living room, which is full of natural light, with a window to the front of the house and downlights. The floor is laminated. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The sparkling kitchen offers space and style. Its focal point is a breakfast bar, where you can catch up with friends and family, while integrated appliances include a double oven, fridge/freezer and wine cooler. Injecting brightness are two skylights, a window to the back of the house and French doors leading outside.

3. Sparkling kitchen

The sparkling kitchen offers space and style. Its focal point is a breakfast bar, where you can catch up with friends and family, while integrated appliances include a double oven, fridge/freezer and wine cooler. Injecting brightness are two skylights, a window to the back of the house and French doors leading outside. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The kitchen features classy, gloss shaker-style cabinets, units and work surfaces with an inset sink that has a chrome mixer tap above. There is the perfect amount of space to showcase your culinary skills.

4. Gloss and class

The kitchen features classy, gloss shaker-style cabinets, units and work surfaces with an inset sink that has a chrome mixer tap above. There is the perfect amount of space to showcase your culinary skills. Photo: BuckleyBrown

