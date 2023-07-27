Striking £645,000 bungalow with Tudor-style appearance hits the Mansfield market

A Tudor-style appearance makes this four-bedroom bungalow one of the most striking homes on the Mansfield market at the moment.

It doesn’t come cheap, with offers in the region of £645,000 invited by estate agents, BuckleyBrown. But spacious and modern throughout, it oozes style and would be ideal for a growing family.

To be found on Nottingham Road, close to Berry Hill Lane, the bungalow is positioned on an impressive corner plot, with a generously-sized driveway providing plenty of off-street parking space.

Outside, there is also a two-storey, detached double garage that currently features a large gym with en suite shower room. Part of it could also be turned into a play room. There are lawns to both the front and rear of the property, with a decked seating area at the back too.

As for the bungalow itself, most of the living accommodation is on the ground floor, although the spacious master bedroom is on the first floor, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite.

The other three bedrooms, which are all well appointed, are down below, along with a fabulous lounge, a magnificent kitchen diner and a stylish shower room. There is even a handy cellar or basement, offering storage space.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery below to appreciate £645,000 worth of dream home.

Entrance porch As we step into the Mansfield bungalow, the entrance porch gives access to the hallway, which leads to all the rooms on the ground floor.

Fabulous lounge The fabulous lounge or living room is the biggest room in the bungalow. It blends space with style and comfort, and is also bright, thanks to a bay window at the front of the property and multiple windows to the side too.

Feature fireplace This second shot of the lounge shows the feature fireplace. There are also three central heating radiators, making it a warm and cosy space, despite its size.

Magnificent kitchen diner Moving on now to the magnificent kitchen diner, where there is a central island and plenty of space for a dinner and/or breakfast table. Large bi-folding doors lead out to the rear garden.

