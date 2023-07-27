Striking £645,000 bungalow with Tudor-style appearance hits the Mansfield market
It doesn’t come cheap, with offers in the region of £645,000 invited by estate agents, BuckleyBrown. But spacious and modern throughout, it oozes style and would be ideal for a growing family.
To be found on Nottingham Road, close to Berry Hill Lane, the bungalow is positioned on an impressive corner plot, with a generously-sized driveway providing plenty of off-street parking space.
Outside, there is also a two-storey, detached double garage that currently features a large gym with en suite shower room. Part of it could also be turned into a play room. There are lawns to both the front and rear of the property, with a decked seating area at the back too.
As for the bungalow itself, most of the living accommodation is on the ground floor, although the spacious master bedroom is on the first floor, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite.
The other three bedrooms, which are all well appointed, are down below, along with a fabulous lounge, a magnificent kitchen diner and a stylish shower room. There is even a handy cellar or basement, offering storage space.
Feel free to browse through our photo gallery below to appreciate £645,000 worth of dream home. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.