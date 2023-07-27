News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Through the gates to this striking four-bedroom bungalow on Nottingham Road in Mansfield, for which estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers in the region of £645,000.Through the gates to this striking four-bedroom bungalow on Nottingham Road in Mansfield, for which estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers in the region of £645,000.
Through the gates to this striking four-bedroom bungalow on Nottingham Road in Mansfield, for which estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers in the region of £645,000.

Striking £645,000 bungalow with Tudor-style appearance hits the Mansfield market

A Tudor-style appearance makes this four-bedroom bungalow one of the most striking homes on the Mansfield market at the moment.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

It doesn’t come cheap, with offers in the region of £645,000 invited by estate agents, BuckleyBrown. But spacious and modern throughout, it oozes style and would be ideal for a growing family.

To be found on Nottingham Road, close to Berry Hill Lane, the bungalow is positioned on an impressive corner plot, with a generously-sized driveway providing plenty of off-street parking space.

Outside, there is also a two-storey, detached double garage that currently features a large gym with en suite shower room. Part of it could also be turned into a play room. There are lawns to both the front and rear of the property, with a decked seating area at the back too.

As for the bungalow itself, most of the living accommodation is on the ground floor, although the spacious master bedroom is on the first floor, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite.

The other three bedrooms, which are all well appointed, are down below, along with a fabulous lounge, a magnificent kitchen diner and a stylish shower room. There is even a handy cellar or basement, offering storage space.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery below to appreciate £645,000 worth of dream home. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

As we step into the Mansfield bungalow, the entrance porch gives access to the hallway, which leads to all the rooms on the ground floor.

1. Entrance porch

As we step into the Mansfield bungalow, the entrance porch gives access to the hallway, which leads to all the rooms on the ground floor. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The fabulous lounge or living room is the biggest room in the bungalow. It blends space with style and comfort, and is also bright, thanks to a bay window at the front of the property and multiple windows to the side too.

2. Fabulous lounge

The fabulous lounge or living room is the biggest room in the bungalow. It blends space with style and comfort, and is also bright, thanks to a bay window at the front of the property and multiple windows to the side too. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
This second shot of the lounge shows the feature fireplace. There are also three central heating radiators, making it a warm and cosy space, despite its size.

3. Feature fireplace

This second shot of the lounge shows the feature fireplace. There are also three central heating radiators, making it a warm and cosy space, despite its size. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Moving on now to the magnificent kitchen diner, where there is a central island and plenty of space for a dinner and/or breakfast table. Large bi-folding doors lead out to the rear garden.

4. Magnificent kitchen diner

Moving on now to the magnificent kitchen diner, where there is a central island and plenty of space for a dinner and/or breakfast table. Large bi-folding doors lead out to the rear garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:MansfieldTudorZoopla