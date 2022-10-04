The Bloomsbury Gardens estate, close to Berry Hill Park, won the best small new housing development accolade from the Local Authority Building Control organisation, so no wonder locals are clamouring for properties there.

This three-storey house, with its uber-impressive faced, has just been placed on the market for £600,000 by estate agents EweMove and, as you can see, it is one of the jewels in the crown of the estate.

The ground floor is dominated by an expansive, open-plan space that houses the kitchen, dining room and family living room, all sitting on top of underfloor heating. The living area also features a set of bifold doors that opens out to the patio and garden.

A utility room, entrance hallway and WC make up the ground floor, while two of the bedrooms can be found on the first floor, including the spacious master that boasts a walk-in wardrobe area and an en suite.

On this floor, there is also a superb lounge, which is an outstanding size and an ideal spot for the family to spend a night in together.

The third floor holds the remaining three bedrooms, all of which are a good size, plus a family bathroom.

Outside, the front of the property has driveway parking space for two cars, an additional off-street parking zone for three or four more vehicles, and a large garage with an electric door.

The back of the house features an excellent south-facing garden with two patio areas, artificial grass and six-foot fencing all round for privacy.

Check out our photo gallery to give you a better idea of the property

