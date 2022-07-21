Striking Mansfield home that Kevin McCloud and 'Grand Designs' would be proud of

A grand design indeed, with its striking facade, contemporary style, prime plot and envious address of Rockcliffe Grange, Berry Hill.

Offers in excess of £575,000 are being invited by Ravenshead-based estate agents, Gascoines, for the five-bedroom, detached house.

It is seriously spacious, with large rooms, light-filled spaces and a meticulous finish throughout.

As you walk in, you are greeted by an inviting entrance hall and then a bright and elegant living room or lounge.

The highlight of the ground floor, though, is a spectacular open-plan dining kitchen that spans the rear of the property. It also incorporates a family living area and bi-folding doors to the garden.

The first floor features five generously-sized bedrooms, all finished to the highest of decorative standards. The master boasts its own en suite and there is also a modern family bathroom.

The wow factor continues outside, where you will find a stylishly landscaped garden, with tranquil, wooded backdrop, terrace patio, driveway parking and a double garage.

To get a better idea of what we're taking about, check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

