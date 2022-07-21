The striking facade of the five-bedroom, detached house at Rockcliffe Grange in Berry Hill, Mansfield. Offers in excess of £575,000 are invited by Ravenshead-based estate agents Gascoines.

Striking Mansfield home that Kevin McCloud and 'Grand Designs' would be proud of

Kevin McCloud and his ‘Grand Designs’ team would be proud of this one. An impressive, executive-style family home in Mansfield, very much on trend and beautifully presented.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:49 pm

A grand design indeed, with its striking facade, contemporary style, prime plot and envious address of Rockcliffe Grange, Berry Hill.

Offers in excess of £575,000 are being invited by Ravenshead-based estate agents, Gascoines, for the five-bedroom, detached house.

It is seriously spacious, with large rooms, light-filled spaces and a meticulous finish throughout.

As you walk in, you are greeted by an inviting entrance hall and then a bright and elegant living room or lounge.

The highlight of the ground floor, though, is a spectacular open-plan dining kitchen that spans the rear of the property. It also incorporates a family living area and bi-folding doors to the garden.

The first floor features five generously-sized bedrooms, all finished to the highest of decorative standards. The master boasts its own en suite and there is also a modern family bathroom.

The wow factor continues outside, where you will find a stylishly landscaped garden, with tranquil, wooded backdrop, terrace patio, driveway parking and a double garage.

To get a better idea of what we’re taking about, check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Open-plan dining kitchen

Let's start our tour of the Rockcliffe Grange property as we mean to go on, with the space that dominates the ground floor - the stunning open-plan dining kitchen, with family living area. It spans the width of the house and its comtemporary style cannot fail to impress.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Breakfast on the terrace?

Staying in the kitchen, the feature centre island is inset with sink and drainer, and also incorporates a functional breakfast bar with seating. Bi-folding doors open straight out to the back garden and terrace patio, which is ideal for the summer, bringing the outside in.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. High-quality fixtures

High-quality fixtures in the dining kitchen include two ovens, a four-ring halogen hob with extractor above, fridge, freezer and dishwasher. The wine cooler ensures you are always ready to entertain.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Family living area

At one end of the open-plan dining kitchen is a family living area, with relaxed seating, a softer decor, sumptuous carpeting and underfloor heating. The whole of the kitchen and living space benefits from atmospheric downlighting.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
MansfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 6