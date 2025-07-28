Step inside this substantial detached Ravenshead home on the market for £750,000

The striking home in Main Road, Ravenshead stands in a large quarter-of-an-acre plot and is on the market for £750,000.

An abundance of natural light flows through this wonderful family home that has been beautifully designed and presented to an exceptional standard. Superbly styled throughout, the captivating décor creates a contemporary look alongside comfort and convenience.

Stepping inside the entrance hall, with a discreetly placed cloakroom, leads to an impressive large lounge that radiates luxury and is arranged around the doors that open out onto an expansive glass balcony boasting views over Main Road.

From the lounge, double doors flow straight through to the dining room, providing seamless access to function as one fantastic living space but also providing the option to separate the spaces when the need arises.

The dining room enjoys access out onto the patio, adding an easy connection to the garden, and also leads straight through into the on-trend, high quality kitchen that also overlooks the rear. A separate utility room leads off the kitchen.

The ultimate in ergonomic elegance, the well-equipped kitchen is fitted with on-trend pristine cabinetry comprising streamlined base units with granite worktops.

Appliances include a multi-oven range cooker with gas hob and extractor above, dishwasher, and eye-level microwave. A wall bank conceals full-height fridge and freezer along with further cleverly utilised storage.

The well-laid-out ground floor is completed with a study tucked away for peace and quiet, the perfect setting for a work from home office but could easily be used to suit different needs.

The lower ground level offers an additional versatile sizeable room with flexible uses - ideal as a gym or cinema room.

Up on the first floor there are four double bedrooms, all of which feel incredibly inviting and warm, with the principal and second bedrooms both with their own ensuites, and there is also a luxurious family bathroom.

Situated in an outstanding elevated position within a quarter of an acre, and beautifully positioned in its village setting, the distinguishable property boasts a touch of individuality and an air of sophistication with its modern frontage and sleek glass balcony façade.

Accessed via electric gates, the driveway gives ample parking for numerous vehicles and leads to the integral double garage with power, lighting, and an electric door.

Gated side access to the rear presents a private garden that extends beyond the large patio with its ample space for outdoor furniture to a neatly kept lawn rising to a second top tier of lawn, all landscaped with stylish sleeper edges and contemporary screening. The whole garden is securely enclosed with a fence and hedge surround.

This exquisite house offers so much space and a village lifestyle, along with the advantage of having no onward chain. To find out more contact eXp World UK on 01462 228613.

Kerb appeal This substantial, detached, three-storey, four bedroom family home makes a striking modern first impression

Stylish The spacious lounge showcases fabulous presentation and a decorative scheme that is bold and sophisticated.

Flow The home has a lovely flow with double doors from the lounge leading through to the dining room.

Dinner time There is plenty of space here for dining and entertaining. This flexible secondary reception space features uPVC double doors to the rear that open directly out onto the patio with un-interrupted views overlooking the never-ending rear garden, offering a compelling indoor and outdoor lifestyle.