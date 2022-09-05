Step inside this Mansfield house to discover living in a private gated community
Ever imagined what it would be like to live in a private, gated community, without having to move out of Mansfield?
Well, here is your chance because we can give you a look inside this impeccable, five-bedroom, detached property in Forest Town.
Offers of more than £484,950 are being invited by Yorkshire-based estate agents The Property Selling Company for the house, which sits within the confines of The Gables, a gated community in Forest Town.
It is one of those well-presented properties that stands out as soon as you approach it. And inside, it doesn’t disappoint either.
A welcoming hallway leads to a comfortable lounge, contemporary kitchen/dining room, conservatory, utility room and cloakroom.
Upstairs, you will find five double bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house also comes with a double garage and an electric-gated drive with space for many vehicles.
Impressively designed and decorated, the home boasts underfloor heating throughout while, outside, there is a family garden to enjoy at the back.
Nearby, local amenities include a range of schools, shops, GP surgery, parks and a nature reserve.
Feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.