News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Nestled within the private, gated community of The Gables in Forest Town is this impeccable, five-bedroom house, for which offers of more than £484,950 are being invited by The Property Selling Company.

Step inside this Mansfield house to discover living in a private gated community

Ever imagined what it would be like to live in a private, gated community, without having to move out of Mansfield?

By Richard Silverwood
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:00 am

Well, here is your chance because we can give you a look inside this impeccable, five-bedroom, detached property in Forest Town.

Offers of more than £484,950 are being invited by Yorkshire-based estate agents The Property Selling Company for the house, which sits within the confines of The Gables, a gated community in Forest Town.

It is one of those well-presented properties that stands out as soon as you approach it. And inside, it doesn’t disappoint either.

A welcoming hallway leads to a comfortable lounge, contemporary kitchen/dining room, conservatory, utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, you will find five double bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house also comes with a double garage and an electric-gated drive with space for many vehicles.

Impressively designed and decorated, the home boasts underfloor heating throughout while, outside, there is a family garden to enjoy at the back.

Nearby, local amenities include a range of schools, shops, GP surgery, parks and a nature reserve.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Welcoming hallway

'Welcome in!' is the message that screams at you from this pleasant hallway, which guides you too all the main rooms on the ground floor of the Forest Town property.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Let's go inside

As you progress down the hallway, appreciating immediately the property's underfloor heating, there are the stairs on your left. But we need to take a look at the ground floor first.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Comfortable lounge

Double doors on the left of the hallway steer you into this comfortable lounge, which is well proportioned and pleasing on the eye thanks to its light grey decoration. Feel the warmth from its stone-surrounded gas fire

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Beautiful bay window

Another striking feature of the lounge is the beautiful bay window, which allows for plentiful natural light.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
MansfieldYorkshireZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 6