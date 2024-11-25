This property is on the market for £550,000 and features a private gated driveway and garage, offering secure parking, and a wonderful garden space. As you step inside you will first of all be greeted by a welcoming entrance hall with lantern ceiling, this room exudes style and provides a fine example of what to expect from this home. This home showcases modern interiors and well-planned accommodation throughout. The house is complete with an open-plan, high-end shaker-style kitchen that features a large bay window to the rear, allowing for an abundance of natural light. With ample dining space, wooden worktops, and integrated appliances, this kitchen is designed to meet all your culinary needs.

A separate utility room adds to the convenience. The living room is spacious, perfect for spending quality time with your family. Just off from here is the second reception room, notably charming with a lantern ceiling and bi-fold doors, while the third reception room offers a cosy snug, ideal for quiet evenings. The property boasts four bedrooms. The first, a double room with built-in wardrobes, comes with its own en-suite, a modern suite with a walk-in shower. Bedroom two, another double, also has built-in wardrobes and the added luxury of a balcony. The third bedroom is also a double, and the fourth is a single. Besides the en-suite, the house offers two more bathrooms; a four-piece modern suite, and a downstairs shower room. There is also a mature and enclosed rear garden, perfect to enjoy during those Summer days.