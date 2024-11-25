Step inside this immaculate detached family home in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 12:11 BST
Introducing to the market this detached four bed house in Mansfield ready to welcome a new family.

This stunning house boasts a unique design and is located in a highly sought-after location of High Oakham Hill, Mansfield, close to public transport links, schools, parks, and the town centre.

This property is on the market for £550,000 and features a private gated driveway and garage, offering secure parking, and a wonderful garden space. As you step inside you will first of all be greeted by a welcoming entrance hall with lantern ceiling, this room exudes style and provides a fine example of what to expect from this home. This home showcases modern interiors and well-planned accommodation throughout. The house is complete with an open-plan, high-end shaker-style kitchen that features a large bay window to the rear, allowing for an abundance of natural light. With ample dining space, wooden worktops, and integrated appliances, this kitchen is designed to meet all your culinary needs.

A separate utility room adds to the convenience. The living room is spacious, perfect for spending quality time with your family. Just off from here is the second reception room, notably charming with a lantern ceiling and bi-fold doors, while the third reception room offers a cosy snug, ideal for quiet evenings. The property boasts four bedrooms. The first, a double room with built-in wardrobes, comes with its own en-suite, a modern suite with a walk-in shower. Bedroom two, another double, also has built-in wardrobes and the added luxury of a balcony. The third bedroom is also a double, and the fourth is a single. Besides the en-suite, the house offers two more bathrooms; a four-piece modern suite, and a downstairs shower room. There is also a mature and enclosed rear garden, perfect to enjoy during those Summer days.

There is a private gated driveway and garage, allowing for ample off-street parking.

1. Kerb appeal

There is a private gated driveway and garage, allowing for ample off-street parking. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Spacious room with a feature fireplace, patio doors leading into the kitchen and bi-folding doors, creating open plan living with the extension.

2. Luxury living

Spacious room with a feature fireplace, patio doors leading into the kitchen and bi-folding doors, creating open plan living with the extension. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room is spacious, perfect for spending quality time with your family.

3. Family friendly

The living room is spacious, perfect for spending quality time with your family. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Light and airy room built with bi-folding doors to both the side and rear along with a skylight. This room is absolutely beautiful and creates the perfect setting for entertainment all year round.

4. Light

Light and airy room built with bi-folding doors to both the side and rear along with a skylight. This room is absolutely beautiful and creates the perfect setting for entertainment all year round. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice