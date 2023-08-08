Presenting a home of true distinction – an exquisite seven-bedroom Victorian mansion, with a unique tower, nestled in the sought-after conservation area of Mansfield.

This grade II listed gem stands proudly on a huge, beautifully maintained 0.7-acre plot off Crow Hill Drive and offers an enchanting blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families.

Also boasting a cinema room and superb views, the property is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for £875,000, and it is available with no upward chain.

Internally, the pile spans approximately 6,000 square feet, covering a ground floor that instantly impresses with its high ceilings and carefully designed spaces.

Those spaces include an elegant kitchen, and wonderful lounge, drawing room and dining room, all adorned with original fireplaces. Additionally, you’ll find a functional office room, a bright and airy orangery and an excellent games room, all adding up to lots of space for relaxing and entertaining.

A pantry, shower room and access to a cellar complete the ground floor, while the first floor hosts all seven bedrooms, two of which come with en suite bathrooms for added luxury. One of the bedrooms has been transformed into that cinema room, complete with screen. There is also a family bathroom, with separate WC, while the abundance of feature fireplaces continues upstairs too.

As if that’s not all, the expansive loft provides potential for an extra floor or storage space. And you can head up more stairs to the tower, where you can enjoy 360-degree views over the stunning grounds

Those private grounds feature magnificent lawns and a charming patio, with seating areas, a double and a single garage, a laundry room, large driveway for off-street parking and an alarm system and CCTV cameras for security. There is even a HotSpring Grandee hot tub if you wish to buy it.

There’s a lot to see, but please check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield One of the most distinctive properties in Mansfield is this seven-bedroom Victorian mansion, with its own unique tower. A grade II listed building, it is on the market for £875,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Let's start in the drawing room Let's start our extensive tour of the Victorian Mansfield mansion in the delightful drawing room, which is a bright and comfortable space thanks to four large windows. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Feature open fireplace The drawing room is distinguished by a feature open fireplace. The floor is carpeted and there is coving to the ceiling. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Elegant kitchen Next stop is the elegant kitchen, which is blessed with an extensive range of attractive shaker-style units and cabinets with granite and quartz worktops over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. A sparkling breakfast bar, with chairs, sits in the centre of the room, while two windows provide natural light. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

