Standing proud -- £875,000 Victorian mansion in Mansfield with tower and cinema
This grade II listed gem stands proudly on a huge, beautifully maintained 0.7-acre plot off Crow Hill Drive and offers an enchanting blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families.
Also boasting a cinema room and superb views, the property is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for £875,000, and it is available with no upward chain.
Internally, the pile spans approximately 6,000 square feet, covering a ground floor that instantly impresses with its high ceilings and carefully designed spaces.
Those spaces include an elegant kitchen, and wonderful lounge, drawing room and dining room, all adorned with original fireplaces. Additionally, you’ll find a functional office room, a bright and airy orangery and an excellent games room, all adding up to lots of space for relaxing and entertaining.
A pantry, shower room and access to a cellar complete the ground floor, while the first floor hosts all seven bedrooms, two of which come with en suite bathrooms for added luxury. One of the bedrooms has been transformed into that cinema room, complete with screen. There is also a family bathroom, with separate WC, while the abundance of feature fireplaces continues upstairs too.
As if that’s not all, the expansive loft provides potential for an extra floor or storage space. And you can head up more stairs to the tower, where you can enjoy 360-degree views over the stunning grounds
Those private grounds feature magnificent lawns and a charming patio, with seating areas, a double and a single garage, a laundry room, large driveway for off-street parking and an alarm system and CCTV cameras for security. There is even a HotSpring Grandee hot tub if you wish to buy it.
There’s a lot to see, but please check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.