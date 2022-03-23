The current owners have lived in the house at West Bank Lea, off Westdale Road, since 2008 and have significantly updated it and improved it, creating a property of high quality.
But now they are ready to move on, with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners attaching a price tag of £380,000.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, dining room with bi-fold doors leading out on to a balcony, contemporary kitchen/breakfast room, lounge, rear lobby, WC and utility/storage cupboard.
An oak and glass staircase leads to a galleried landing on the first floor. Four bedrooms include a master with en suite, and there is also a family bathroom.
The property is set back behind a walled frontage with lawned gardens and mature shrubs which extend to both sides.
At the back, there is an enclosed area leading up to the balcony off the dining room, with a useful log store underneath.
Beyond here, more steps provide access to the lower-level garden and a gated, block-paved driveway.
To top everything off, the house has two garages, both equipped with power, lighting and heating.