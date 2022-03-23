The current owners have lived in the house at West Bank Lea, off Westdale Road, since 2008 and have significantly updated it and improved it, creating a property of high quality.

But now they are ready to move on, with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners attaching a price tag of £380,000.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, dining room with bi-fold doors leading out on to a balcony, contemporary kitchen/breakfast room, lounge, rear lobby, WC and utility/storage cupboard.

An oak and glass staircase leads to a galleried landing on the first floor. Four bedrooms include a master with en suite, and there is also a family bathroom.

The property is set back behind a walled frontage with lawned gardens and mature shrubs which extend to both sides.

At the back, there is an enclosed area leading up to the balcony off the dining room, with a useful log store underneath.

Beyond here, more steps provide access to the lower-level garden and a gated, block-paved driveway.

To top everything off, the house has two garages, both equipped with power, lighting and heating.

1. Dining room with balcony One of the most attractive features of the house is this dining room with its own balcony, which is accessed via bi-fold doors. It is a lovely dual-aspect room, with laminate floor and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. View from the balcony Here is that balcony, which provides a terrific outdoor seating area. It has a decked floor, contemporary balustrade with brushed metal hand-rail above, and steps leading down to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Special feature How the dining room opens out on to the balcony. It is clearly a special feature of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Log-burner with hearth This image shows the other side of the dining room, with its characterful log-burner, granite hearth and inset wood mantle above. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales