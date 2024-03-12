Spring into a new home in Nottinghamshire this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ward Road development features a range of three and four bedroom homes with a variety of offers for home buyers to benefit from this spring.

Romans’ Quarter provides a picturesque setting in the sought-after location Vale of Belvoir, making it the ideal place to enjoy longer days and later sunsets.

The four bedroom Alnmouth style home offers property seekers a bright open-plan kitchen, plus two sets of French doors leading to a spacious garden. The ground floor also features a separate dining room and dedicated home office.

Upstairs includes four double bedrooms, with an en suite in the main bedroom, which gives home buyers the opportunity to transform the space to suit them, whether it be a room dedicated to hobbies or an additional space for families to grow into.

The Alnmouth is just one of the properties Barratt Homes is including in its deposit boost offer, which allows property seekers to further their deposit by £23,000 to make it easier for buyers to settle into a brand-new home this spring.

Also included in the range of homes at Romans’ Quarter is the four bedroom Radleigh style home. This house ticks all the boxes for property seekers looking for versatile living spaces, due to its upgraded open-plan kitchen, study, utility room and generous lounge.

The Radleigh showcases a stunning main bedroom accompanied by an en suite, and three additional double bedrooms, to make it the ideal choice for families with older children and teenagers who need to unwind in the comfort of their own space.

There is a wide range of moving schemes to help those looking to make a move, such as Movemaker on selected properties.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Potential buyers considering a new home at our Romans’ Quarter development have a great opportunity to join the growing community this spring.

“We’re dedicated to making the moving process easier for our customers, offering home buyers savings of up to £42,000.

“Any prospective buyers should contact one of our Sales Advisers to discuss the best moving schemes and savings available to them.”

Romans’ Quarter residents benefit from nearby countryside views whilst maintaining straightforward access to the city life. Handy links to the A52 and A46 are on the doorstep and Nottingham city centre is a little over 10 miles away, making it an ideal development for commuters.

Its convenient location provides everyday amenities close by, such as a range of local restaurants and pubs, Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ schools and a well-equipped fitness centre.

Romans’ Quarter currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £282,995.