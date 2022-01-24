Spectacular views of Derbyshire countryside from this superb family home

For £425,000, the spacious, well-maintained, detached property could be yours after a quick call to Matlock-based estate agents, Sally Botham Estates, to organise a viewing.

South Wingfield is an attractive, historic Derbyshire village that is even named in the Domesday Book. It sits about three miles from Alfreton and six miles from Matlock.

This Birches Lane house is surrounded by countryside, but has easy access to a number of towns, including Chesterfield and Mansfield, which is 13 miles away.

The ground floor features a sitting room, a family room or drawing room, dining room, kitchen and WC.

Upstairs, as well as three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, there is a fourth bedroom or office, and a family bathroom.

Outside, you will find plenty of room for off-street parking, thanks to a driveway and a double garage. There also gardens and patio areas at the front and back of the property.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Quaint welcome These quaint steps, which lead to the front door, provide the perfect welcome to a property that is in the heart of a countryside village. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Breathtaking view Once inside the South Wingfield house, this is typical of the breathtaking, far-reaching views you can expect of the rolling Derbyshire fields. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Cosy family room On the ground floor, one of the main rooms in the house is this cosy family room or drawing room. The perfect place to relax. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Access to the garden Another view of the family room, with double doors opening out on to the garden at the back of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales