And this unique, state-of-the-art, six-bedroom stunner is no exception as it stands proud within private, gated grounds at the heart of the most-sought-after location.

Offers of more than £765,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for an imposing property that is steeped in traditional features (there is even a coach house at the bottom of the garden). But it also boasts that versatility which allows it to adapt to the modern world.

The wow factor is apparent in abundance as you take a look round via our photo gallery below. Marvel at the way the house is currently presented and decorated, with grand attributes such as fabulous fireplaces, bay windows and four-poster beds.

Suitable for the largest of growing families, the house is approached via a carriage driveway, surrounded by lawns, mature shrubs, trees and a water feature. The ground floor includes a terrific living room, dining room, garden room, conservatory and shower room, while a sitting room is currently being used as the sixth bedroom. The kitchen is in need of some renovation but is still a fantastic space, complete with walk-in pantry and utility room for additional appliances.

Upstairs, you will find four pristine double bedrooms, including one with its own en suite. There is also a bathroom, additional shower room and separate WC. And if that’s not enough, another bedroom is tucked away within the roof space on a second floor.

Outside, the excellent rear garden features a terrific patio and seating area with steps leading down to extensive lawns, mature shrubs and trees.

After you have checked our our photo gallery below, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Grand and imposing Before we step inside the £765,000-plus house, here is a close-up of its grand, imposing exterior, as viewed from the carriage driveway that leads up to the front door and also provides plenty of off-street parking space. Note also the charming water feature. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Lovely living room Our first port of call on the ground floor is this lovely living room, which sets the traditional tone for the rest of the house. It has a terrific feature fireplace and a bay window that allows a wealth of natural light through. Double doors lead into the dining room. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Elegant dining room The dining room is the epitome of elegance, with its feature fireplace, fitted carpets and three windows overlooking the front of the house. Here you can enjoy sit-down meals with the family or entertain guests. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Glorious garden room Next stop is this glorious garden room which, in turn, leads to the conservatory. It boasts a feature fireplace and windows to the side and rear of the prioperty. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales