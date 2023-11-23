A spectacular renovation and extension has created a remarkable home in Mansfield that even has its own hair salon, gym and bedroom balcony.

Now is your chance to take a look inside the four-bedroom, detached property on Hillsway Crescent, which is on the market for £495,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Our photo gallery below reveals the amazing, stylish improvement that has been achieved inside the house, which has included a full re-wire and the installation of underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

The highlight of that ground floor is an exceptional open-plan layout that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining area and living room. A hidden but spacious pantry, with additional oven and sink, adds a touch of sophistication, while the dining area has patio doors leading to the garden. The ground floor also houses a utility room and the first of the four bedrooms, complete with en suite.

Upstairs, you will find the remaining three bedrooms, the largest of which features a balcony, and a superb family bathroom.

Outside, a beautifully maintained back garden includes a lush lawn with mature shrubs and trees, a patio seating area and an incredible cabin, equipped with power and lighting, that is currently being used as a hair salon.

At the front, a block-paved driveway provides space for off-street parking and leads to an attached garage that has been transformed into a magnificent home gym, with rubber flooring.

Adding convenience to the luxury is the fact that Hillsway Crescent, near Sheepbridge Lane, is a desirable location close to the town centre, shops, schools and amenities. It is also within a stone’s throw of Stags’ One Call Stadium.

Once you’ve browsed our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Exceptional open-plan layout We launch our tour of the Hillsway Crescent house in the exceptional open-plan area of the ground floor, which seamless integrates the kitchen, dining area and living room, all fitted with underfloor heating. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Stylish kitchen The stylish kitchen is equipped with an extensive range of shaker-style wall and base units, with complementary worktops over, and an inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. There is also a central island and breakfast bar. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Eye-level double oven Integrated appliances within the kitchen include an eye-level double oven, while the central island features an integrated hob. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Hidden pantry Just off the kitchen is this hidden, but spacious, pantry, which adds a touch of sophistication. It comes complete with an additional oven and sink. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales