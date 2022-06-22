Set in a superb location within expansive and well-maintained, landscaped gardens, the house boasts original features throughout.

According to Chesterfield-based estate agents Redbrik, who are marketing the house for £950,000, it has to be seen to be believed.

There is even the opportunity to provide multiple rental occupancies from this one property.

It can be found on Park Street in Worksop, off Sparken Hill and less than a mile from the town’s train station. It is also close to Worksop College, the Welbeck Estate, Worksop golf course, cafes and restaurants and Clumber Park.

Up the large driveway and through the front porch, the bright and airy hallway sets the tone with its warm and inviting feel.

The rest of the ground floor comprises a large living room, dining room, kitchen, office, fitness room, cloakroom, pantry, utility room and downstairs WC. There is even access to a cellar.

A beautiful staircase leads to the first floor, where you will find eight of the nine bedrooms, plus two bathrooms. The main bedroom has its own WC and corner shower, while there is also an en suite shower room between two of the others.

An annexe has been converted into a self-contained apartment that contains a lounge and snooker room, shower room, open-plan living area with double bedroom, and a large living room with kitchen and dining space.

Beneath the apartment, you will find two double garages that can store multiple vehicles if required. This is where you will also find the swimming pool, plus another shower room.

We're giving you a sneak preview with our extensive photo gallery, which you are welcome to browse.

