SPACIOUS: Four bedroom detached Ashfield home in a prestigious development

The property in Roods Close boasts stylish and elegant decor throughout and sits upon a substantial plot and enviable location within a prestigious and exclusive development.

The home is on the market for offers over £350,000 and is peacefully tucked away and situated close to a wealth of local amenities, highly regarded schools and transport links making this a firm favourite for any growing family. Stepping inside the welcoming entrance hallway you will immediately get a sense of space on offer.

Firstly you will have access into the impressive lounge which boasts a beautifully featured bay window to the front elevation allowing abundance of natural light to flood the room throughout with additional door leading pleasantly through to the open plan kitchen/diner.

The kitchen/diner is fitted with a range of modern wall and base units, ample over counter work surface and integrated appliances including dishwasher, washing machine, boiling water mixer tap, oven and gas hob.

This room is the true hub of the home offering additional breakfast bar and further ample dining space creating the perfect area to dine and socialise with friends and family.

To further impress, the ground floor accommodation also hosts a well proportioned conservatory where you can enjoy beautiful garden views all year round and the converted garage which has been utilised accordingly and currently lends itself perfectly as an office/study area.

Completing the ground floor is a downstairs wc for further convenience.

Heading upstairs, the first floor landing leads to four fabulously spacious bedrooms all of which boasts fitted wardrobes, a wealth of natural light and tasteful decor throughout making the residence move in ready.

The magnificent master bedroom offers a true touch of luxury hosting its own stylish en-suite shower room.

Accompanying the first floor is a sleek and stylish family bathroom providing a peaceful retreat to relax and unwind. Outside reflects the house perfectly, boasting a desirable positioning on the estate with a spacious driveway to the front elevation allowing ample off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

There is also a beautifully landscaped garden to the rear that certainly gives this home the "wow factor" and sets the scene perfectly for those summer evenings. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate all this fabulous home has to offer.

To make a booking or find out more contact Staton & Cushley on 01623 355084.

