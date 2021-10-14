Situated in a prime location, in the heart of Southwell, on Burgage Lane, the spacious, period house is on the market for £950,000 via estate agent Alasdair Morrison.

Well appointed and oozing history, the main house is approached through electronically operated gates. As well as the bedrooms, one of which is en suite, there is an entrance hall, cloakroom, breakfast kitchen, utility room, garden or family room, dining room and sitting room or snug.

The wonderful coach-house annexe has its own bedroom area with mezzanine, multi-functional main room and shower room.

Outside, a private garden is totally enclosed, boasting a lawn, extensive patio, a variety of mature trees and also flowers and shrubs. A store stands in the corner of the garden, and there is space for a garage or car port.

Check out our photo gallery and delve deeper into the property's assets via the Zoopla website here.

1. Oozes history Another view of the period property on Burgage Lane, Southwell. It just oozes history, doesn't it? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Delightful dining The first room we look at is the dining room. With exposed beams, oak flooring, wall lights and an open archway window to the family room, there is ample space for a large dining table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lovely ambience Another view of the dining room, which has a lovely ambience to it. In the background is the family room or garden room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Farmhouse style The breakfast kitchen has been fitted with farmhouse-style units and wood-effect work surfaces. Other highlights include a Rangemaster multi-fuel range cooker with extractor canopy over, integrated dishwasher, tiled floor, ceiling spotlights, window shutters to the front and beamed ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales