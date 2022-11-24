Something special for almost £1 million -- Mansfield house on a remarkable scale

When you come across a Mansfield property worth almost £1 million that offers a gym, sauna, steam room, games room, bar, cinema and two balconies, you know you’ve hit on something special.

And so it is with this modern and substantial six-bedroom, six-bathroom, detached home of remarkable scale, which is new to the market and making quite an impression.

Spanning over four floors, with living accommodation extending to about 6,622 square feet and standing on a plot of just over half an acre in a lovely, sheltered setting at the end of Croft Avenue in the Berry Hill area, it is of exceptional quality.

So no wonder a guide price of £975,000 has been attached to it by Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This is a truly rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale home of high calibre.”

Most of us will not be able to afford such an opportunity, so why not flick through our photo gallery below to take a look inside such a wondrous home?

Set back behind electric gates, it was built in the 1990s in a striking gabled design with stone features. The vast layout starts on the ground floor with an L-shaped entrance hall, WC, utility room and superb, open-plan, contemporary living kitchen with log burner and two sets of bi-fold doors that lead out on to balconies.

There is also a conservatory and three reception rooms – an office, a dining room and a lounge – while the lower ground-floor hallway leads to a huge games room or entertainment room, with gym, shower room, sauna and steam room.

The six double bedrooms can be found on the first and second floors, as can the six bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms have dressing areas.

The property is one of only five detached homes on a private road at the end of Croft Avenue. It boasts large, well-maintained gardens, with lawns and a variety of mature shrubs and trees.

A long, block-paved driveway provides extensive parking space and leads to a sizeable double garage, while an enclosed sandstone patio can be found at the side of the house.

Beyond there, wide steps lead down to a sheltered rear garden on a lower level, which offers excellent privacy and a lovely backdrop of mature trees. This leads round to a large lawn and a children’s play area.

For full details, visit the Zoopla website here.

Come on in! As you go into the Croft Avenue house, you are greeted by this L-shaped entrance hall, with its Karndean floor, coving to the ceiling and staircase up to the galleried first-floor landing. Doors lead to the dining room, lounge and kitchen.

Dining room delight The first reception room we look at is this delightful dining room, which is a good size. It has a Karndean floor, coving to the ceiling, a bay with sash windows facing the front of the property and connecting double doors through to the conservatory.

Luxurious conservatory Next to the dining room sits this luxurious conservatory, with its tiled floor and French doors leading out on to a large terrace garden.

Spectacular lounge The lounge at the £975,000 house is a spectacular sight, particularly thanks to its stunning stone fireplace with inset long burner. A spacious, dual-aspect room, its French doors lead to a large balcony.