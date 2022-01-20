Prepare to be amazed when you check out our photo gallery of the four-bedroom, detached house on Longdale Lane, which is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for a guide price of £800,000.

Positioned on an outstanding plot in a sought-after area, it is exceptionally presented and offers modern-day living at its finest, including underfloor heating downstairs.

Set back with a spacious driveway offering ample off-street parking, a newly-laid lawn and an integral garage, the property will have you falling in love at first glance.

An inviting hallway with a stunning, solid walnut staircase and glass balustrade leads into the heart of the home which is the open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Nearby you will find a handy utility room, and then a beautiful bay-fronted living room, plus an office or study which lends itself to working from home.

Moving upstairs, you are sure to be impressed with the four bedrooms, two of which boast stylish en suites, and also a family bathroom.

The last box is ticked by a generously-sized back garden, offering a patio and privacy.

For full details, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Modern kitchen Our first port of call is the modern kitchen, which comes complete with stylish cabinets and units, and a quartz work surface. Integrated appliances abound, and there is even a built-in radio Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and beautiful Not only is the kitchen beautiful, it is also bright, with windows to the front and side of the property. Here you can see the induction hob with extractor fan above. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Immaculately presented A third view of the kitchen which, like the rest of the house, is immaculately presented. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Doors to the garden The open-plan kitchen is so large that it includes this area, which can be used as a dining room or living room. Bi-folding doors give convenient access to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales