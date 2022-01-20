Prepare to be amazed when you check out our photo gallery of the four-bedroom, detached house on Longdale Lane, which is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for a guide price of £800,000.
Positioned on an outstanding plot in a sought-after area, it is exceptionally presented and offers modern-day living at its finest, including underfloor heating downstairs.
Set back with a spacious driveway offering ample off-street parking, a newly-laid lawn and an integral garage, the property will have you falling in love at first glance.
An inviting hallway with a stunning, solid walnut staircase and glass balustrade leads into the heart of the home which is the open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Nearby you will find a handy utility room, and then a beautiful bay-fronted living room, plus an office or study which lends itself to working from home.
Moving upstairs, you are sure to be impressed with the four bedrooms, two of which boast stylish en suites, and also a family bathroom.
The last box is ticked by a generously-sized back garden, offering a patio and privacy.
