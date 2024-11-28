Skip the wait with Nottinghamshire homebuilder’s exclusive event

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is welcoming prospective buyers to an exclusive event at its sought-after Romans’ Quarter development in Bingham next weekend.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free-to-attend event – which will take place on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December – offers an exciting opportunity for prospective home buyers to secure special offers and find out more about the developer’s Part Exchange scheme.

Barratt Homes’ expert sales team will be on hand throughout the event to provide comprehensive information about the scheme as well as any current offers available at the development, located off Ward Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helpful Part Exchange scheme allows prospective buyers to move into a brand-new home without needing to worry about finding a buyer or selling their current home independently.

A typical Barratt kitchen and dining area in the Maidstone show home at Romans' Quarter in Bingham

Through the scheme, Barratt Homes can be the guaranteed purchaser at market value and house hunters can enjoy moving into their dream home without the worries that come with a chain.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming property seekers to our Help to Move event next weekend, where our Sales Advisers will be on hand to offer their expert advice.

“Our Part Exchange scheme provides a fantastic opportunity for second steppers to secure a seamless move into a modern home, without the hassle of a typical property chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in progressing on the property ladder to visit Romans’ Quarter, where our Sales Advisers can guide them through the first steps of using the scheme.

The living room in a Marlowe show home at Romans' Quarter

Situated in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir, Romans’ Quarter provides residents with views of Nottinghamshire countryside, whilst keeping various amenities within easy reach in Bingham town centre.

For commuters and leisurely travellers alike, the popular development offers straightforward links to Nottingham city centre, with the A52 and A46 located close by.

For more information on the properties available at Romans’ Quarter, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472.

Alternatively, to view the range of homes available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.