The Big Barn Lane property, which is on the market with Buckley Brown for £550,000, boasts a spacious internal layout that is perfect for any growing family.

Part of a larger-than-average half-acre plot, it also has outline planning permission for two four-bedroom, detached dwellings within the grounds.

As soon as you step through the front door, you’ll notice how well the bungalow has been maintained.

The open-plan living-room is beautiful, with an abundance of space, while the lovely dining-room and the impressive kitchen add to the property’s appeal.

All three bedrooms are well-proportioned but also offer a canvas on which to add your personal touch.

A shower room completes the interior, while outside definitely ticks your last box. For it offers a workshop with a kitchen, WC and reception room, not to mention a long driveway, established gardens and a gravelled area for outdoor entertaining.

Check out our photo gallery and also the Zoopla website here.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Beautiful living room From the entrance hallway, veer left into the open-plan living room, which is beautiful. A feature fireplace is the main focal point, while a bay front window offers ample natural light. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Ideal for entertaining Another view of the living room. With its open layout and abundance of space, it is ideal for entertaining guests. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. And there's more! And still there's more to show you of the living room. This section could even be used as an office. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Impressive kitchen The impressive kitchen is the favourite room in the house of estate agents Buckley Brown. It comes complete with a range of wall and base units, plus a centre island. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales