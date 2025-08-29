Show home opens to house hunters in Mansfield as new development takes shape

Persimmon Nottingham Sales Director Tom Baskett and Cllr Anne Callaghan

Homebuyers are being welcomed to a show home at a new housing development in Mansfield.

Housebuilder Persimmon has opened their new show home at their Regency Grange development.

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Mansfield District Council Portfolio Holder for Housing was on-hand to open the new home, during a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with representatives from Persimmon.

The new development, in Forest Town, has a choice of 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes and neighbours Sherwood Forest.

A well-placed location for commuters, the development provides excellent links to the cities of the East Midlands, including Nottingham, Lincoln, Sheffield and more.

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Mansfield Portfolio Holder for Housing said: “I was most impressed with the beautiful show home and its quality finish.

“It is a lovely looking estate that will provide good quality homes as well as bringing work opportunities to local people.”

Tom Baskett, Persimmon Homes Nottingham Sales Director, said: “We are delighted to launch our new show home at Regency Grange, which will provide local people the chance to see the exceptional quality and design of our homes.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Councillor Anne Callaghan to the show home at this important stage of the development. Our Regency Grange site is perfect for first-time buyers and families alike, in a relaxing family-friendly area.

“This new development, with its excellent transport links, is already proving popular among new buyers.”