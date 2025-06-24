Shop the best Stitch homeware merch

With the new Stitch live action hitting cinemas this year, shoppers are spoilt for choice with merch of the michevious character.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Here is a selection of the top picks of Stitch homeware that allows you to invite some of the magic into your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting off with the new Scrub Daddy, the beloved household cleaning brand known for its smiley-faced sponges, who has teamed up with entertainment giant Disney for a collaboration celebrating the new Disney Lilo & Stitch live action film.

Available at www.dobbies.com is the Disney’s Stitch Plant Garden Stake priced at £6.99, and in-store at Tesco is the Disney Stitch-inspired Scrub Daddy at £3.49.

The collaboration brings a fun, collectible twist to cleaning with a special edition Disney Stitch-inspired Scrub Daddy product. Designed to capture the playful spirit of Experiment 626, the new scrubber is set to delight Disney fans and Scrub Daddy enthusiasts alike.

Featuring Stitch’s unmistakable ears and signature grin and Scrub Daddy’s famous FlexTexture® material, the sponge blends form and function - turning everyday chores into an intergalactic adventure.

Stitch fans can also pick up a Stitch Thermos from the signature collection which is ideal for summer and keeps drinks hot or cold, priced at £30. Visit DUNELM - www.dunelm.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can also add a playful touch to their garden this summer with the Disney’s Stitch Plant Garden Stake from DOBBIES – www.dobbies.com at £6.99.

Also Disney’s Stitch Kids Gardening Gloves at £3.99 and Disney’s Stitch Garden Statue (Small) priced £24.99.