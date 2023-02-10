Ministry of Justice data shows 43 claims to repossess property in Mansfield were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords from October-December 2022. Of the claims, seven were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants.

It means there were seven more claims in the latest quarter than over the same period in 2021, when 36 were submitted.

Despite this rise, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic – 51 claims were lodged between October and December that year.

Across England and Wales, nearly 23,600 possession claims were made in a bid to evict people from October-December 2022, up from 17,000 the same time the year before. However, it was still down from the period in 2019, when 31,700 claims were made.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said every eviction notice brings “fear and uncertainty” and a lack of social homes has resulted in heightened demand for “overpriced and unstable” private rentals.

She said: “Every day we hear from desperate families served with no-fault eviction notices for daring to complain about poor conditions, or because their landlord wants to cash in on rising rents. The government has long promised it would scrap Section 21. It’s time it stopped stalling and changed the law.”

Fair deal for renters

In the final quarter of 2022, more than 1,900 households were evicted by bailiffs via Section 21 proceedings –more than double the790 from the same period in 2021.

The figures show in the latest period, tenants were evicted from their homes in Mansfield on nine occasions – putting them among the 5,400 tenant evictions across England and Wales. Of them, one eviction in the area was carried out by court ordered bailiffs as a result of Section 21 proceedings.