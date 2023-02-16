Charity Intergenerational Foundation, which campaigns for fairness across the different generations, said equality between older and younger people is at risk if younger generations are unable to get onto the housing ladder and reach the same milestones their parents and grandparents did.

New Office for National Statistics census figures show 10,140 non-dependent children – someone living with their parents and is either over-18 and without a partner or child, or aged 16-18 and not in full-time education – lived in the family home in 2021, up from 9,220 in 2011, when the last census was undertaken.

Of the 6,006 households where non-dependent children stayed with their parents, 3,216 of the parents were married or in a civil partnership, 567 were co-habiting, while a further 2,223 were single parents.

The number of non-dependent children living at home increased by 14.7 per cent in the last 10 years, from 4.2 million to 4.9m.

There was an increase in the number of non-dependent children of all ages, 20-73, with the largest rise among 24-year-olds.

Angus Hanton, foundation co-founder, said: “A toxic combination of high housing and energy costs, high tax rates and low wages has driven millions of young people back to the family home, instead of striking out on their own.

“What most parents want is for their children to do better than them: the census shows their children face markedly worse prospects.”

Further ONS figures show house prices in Ashfield have risen by an average of 54.55 per cent, from £110,000 in December 2011 to £170,000 in December 2021, leaving many first-time buyers struggling to get on the housing market.

Across England and Wales, the average house price climbed 56 per cent, from £176,000 to £275,000, across the period.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is providing “significant support” to help people through the cost-of-living crisis, as well as investing £11.5 billion to build affordable homes across the country.