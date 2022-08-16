Revealed: village charm for £950,000 -- a seamless mix of historical and modern

But step inside and your eyes pop out at a home that has been refurbished into a modern, attractive family residence.

That’s The Hollies, a four-bedroom, detached property on Main Road in Heath, which is a village halfway between Mansfield and Chesterfield.

Such a seamless mix of contemporary and character features is why offers in the region of as much as £950,000 are being invited by estate agents, Blenheim Park Estates, of Sheffield.

At the heart of the interior is a bespoke Karl Benz breakfast kitchen that is finished to a high standard with AEG appliances

A light and airy sitting room is complemented by a generously-sized lounge and a fabulous dining room. As well as the entrance hallway, there is an inner hall, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, you will find all four double bedrooms, including the substantial master, which benefits from its own dressing area and en suite bathroom. There is also a Jack and Jill family shower room.

Outside, you will enjoy well-maintained gardens at the front and back, with a wide variety of shrubs and flowers, a central water feature, paths and space for seating. There is also a detached double garage, with store above, and ample space for off-street parking.

1. Bespoke breakfast kitchen We start our tour of The Hollies in the room estate agents Blenheim Park Estates make such a fussy of, and rightly so. It's the bespoke and spacious Karl Benz breakfast kitchen, which includes a central island with a matching quartz work surface and four-ring Bora induction hob. The work surface extends to provide three breakfast chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Exceptional space The breakfast kitchen really is an exceptional space, the jewel in the contemporary crown of the house. All appliances are by AEG and include two combination ovens, a microwave, warming drawer, under-counter fridge and integrated dishwasher Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Air conditioning unit There is even an air conditioning unit in the breakfast kitchen, not to mention a coved ceiling and recessed lighting. A range of fitted base, wall and drawer units incorporate matching quartz work surfaces and an inset one-and-a-half-bowl Blanco sink with a chrome mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dining room The dining room at the Heath property is a lovely space for family meals. Facing the back of the house, it boasts an oak wood floor, coved ceiling, flush light point, wall-mounted light points, TV/aerial point and telephone point. An oak door opens to the inner hall. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales