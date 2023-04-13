News you can trust since 1952
Here we reveal the seven cheapest areas of Mansfield to buy a property.

Revealed: The seven areas of Mansfield with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Mansfield have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Mansfield, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Here we reveal the cheapest areas of town to buy a property.

The average property price in this area last year was £118,000.

1. Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill

The average property price in this area last year was £118,000.

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £126,500.

2. Newgate & Carr Bank

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £126,500.

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £145,000.

3. Church Warsop & Meden Vale

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £145,000.

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £150,000.

4. Woodhouse

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £150,000.

