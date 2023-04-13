Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Mansfield have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Mansfield, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Here we reveal the cheapest areas of town to buy a property.

1 . Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill The average property price in this area last year was £118,000.

2 . Newgate & Carr Bank The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £126,500.

3 . Church Warsop & Meden Vale The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £145,000.

4 . Woodhouse The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £150,000.