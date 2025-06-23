Revealed: Kirkby's most and least expensive streets over the last five years

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Kirkby postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, they discovered that Emerald Grove, Sutton Road and Cedar Avenue have some of the highest-valued homes across the region while some of the cheapest streets include Mayfield Street, Cookson Street and Bannerman Road.

Here are the 10 Kirkby roads with the highest property prices – and the 10 with the lowest.

1 . Emerald Grove Kirkby's most expensive street is Emerald Grove with an average sale price of £415,250 from four sales in the past five years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sutton Road (NG17 8GY) Sutton Road postcode area NG17 8GY had an average sale price of £373,333 from three sales. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cedar Avenue Cedar Avenue had an average sale price in the last five years of £372,500 from four sales. Photo: Google Photo Sales