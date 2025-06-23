Which Kirkby roads have the highest property prices and which have the lowest? Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Which Kirkby roads have the highest property prices and which have the lowest? Photo: Submitted

Revealed: Kirkby's most and least expensive streets over the last five years

By John Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:51 BST
Which Kirkby roads have the highest average house pries in the last five years – and where are the town’s cheapest properties?

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Kirkby postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, they discovered that Emerald Grove, Sutton Road and Cedar Avenue have some of the highest-valued homes across the region while some of the cheapest streets include Mayfield Street, Cookson Street and Bannerman Road.

Here are the 10 Kirkby roads with the highest property prices – and the 10 with the lowest.

Kirkby's most expensive street is Emerald Grove with an average sale price of £415,250 from four sales in the past five years.

1. Emerald Grove

Kirkby's most expensive street is Emerald Grove with an average sale price of £415,250 from four sales in the past five years. Photo: Google

Sutton Road postcode area NG17 8GY had an average sale price of £373,333 from three sales.

2. Sutton Road (NG17 8GY)

Sutton Road postcode area NG17 8GY had an average sale price of £373,333 from three sales. Photo: Google

Cedar Avenue had an average sale price in the last five years of £372,500 from four sales.

3. Cedar Avenue

Cedar Avenue had an average sale price in the last five years of £372,500 from four sales. Photo: Google

For the NG17 8GZ postcode area of Sutton, the average sale price in the last five years was £371,666 from three sales.

4. Sutton Road (NG17 8GZ)

For the NG17 8GZ postcode area of Sutton, the average sale price in the last five years was £371,666 from three sales. Photo: Google

