Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Ashfield they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

Your Chad has compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Ashfield with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS breaks Ashfield down into neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output Areas.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the ONS in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Hucknall North & East The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Hucknall North & East where households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £42,900.

2 . Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway In Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway MSOA, the estimated average household income before tax was £40,300.

3 . West Hucknall In the West Hucknall MSOA, the estimated average household income before tax was £40,000.

4 . Sutton St Mary's & Ashfields In the Sutton St Mary's & Ashfields MSOA, the estimated average household income before tax was £39,100.