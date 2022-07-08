Renting alone cost average Mansfield tenant nearly a quarter of income before cost-of-living crisis

The Government recently unveiled its renters' reform bill, which aims to ban no-fault evictions, provide greater legal power for renters to challenge landlords on unfit homes and protect them against unjust price rises.

Shelter said the bill is ‘a gamechanger for England’s 11 million private renters’, but also expressed concern for tenants living on a knife-edge as the cost of living soars.

In Mansfield, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom property stood at £500 in the 12 months to March, Office for National Statistics figures highlight.

Separate ONS figures show the median wage of full-time employees in the area in 2021 was £27,099 per year.

It means the average middle-income worker living alone in Mansfield was spending about 22 per cent of their income on rent last year.

The median is a measure used to exclude extreme values which could skew the average.

Living costs soared in April, adding to the financial strain on renters across the country.

In England, the median cost of a one-bedroom property was £700 per month in the year to March, while the median salary was £31,490 – meaning an average lone tenant was spending about 27 per cent of their income on rent.

Median rent across all property types in Mansfield rose from £550 per month in the 12 months to March 2021 to £595 last year.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said millions of tenants are ‘living on a knife-edge with no wriggle room to help then navigate rising costs’, as private rents rocket and swallow an increasingly large portion of people's income.

Ms Neate also urged the Government to end the freeze on housing benefit immediately, providing a safety net for the almost half of renters who have no savings and preventing rising homelessness.