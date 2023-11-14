Drive or walk down Baker Road in Newthorpe and it’s impossible not to have your head turned by this striking house, blessed with instant kerb appeal and a touch of the wow factor.

The substantial, four-bedroom detached property, with superb bedroom balconies and a garden pond, has been fully renovated by the current owners, with no expense spared. And now it is up for sale, with estate agents Watsons, of Eastwood and Kimberley, inviting offers in the region of £500,000.

A spokesperson for Watsons says: “The stylish decor mean this is a home you can enjoy from the moment you move in. Generous living space, spacious bedrooms and a landscaped garden with countryside views are just a few of the features you will find at this stunning home.”

Our revealing photo gallery below confirms all the agents say. In brief, on the ground floor, you will find an entrance hall, sitting room, open-plan kitchen and living space with bi-folding doors to the garden, and bedroom with en suite WC.

Upstairs, check out a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, two of which boast Juliet balconies allowing you to soak up the views of open countryside.

Outside, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space at the front and leads to a single garage. But the back garden is a real showstopper, given that it features a large decking area, paved patio, pond and well-maintained lawn with decorative borders.

Baker Road is within half a mile of shops, cafes and other amenities, while the Giltbrook Retail Park and Eastwood town centre are just a short drive away. Public transport links are excellent, with bus stops a few minutes’ walk from the house.

Once you have browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

