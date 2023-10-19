News you can trust since 1952
Remarkable barn conversion with a modern feel in Blidworth for just under £1m

Village life with a modern twist doesn’t get much better than this – courtesy of a remarkable barn conversion in Blidworth that has hit the market for just under a million.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST

The four-bedroom property, off Fishpool Road, offers the ultimate blend of seclusion and luxury for growing families, along with a huge wraparound garden that neighbours expansive countryside. What’s more, the home has been meticulously renovated to embrace underfloor heating and downlights throughout.

In applying a selling price of £950,000, Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown describe the property as “sensational” – and by viewing our photo gallery below, you can see for yourselves why.

A beautiful entrance hall leads to an inner hall, which gives access to all the main rooms. The kitchen/diner is wonderfully designed, complete with ample dining space, bi-folding doors that lead outside and a separate utility room.

Next door is a formal dining room, with more bi-folding doors giving access to a patio terrace, and the living room is equally impressive, with yet more bi-folding doors treating you to stunning views of the garden.

Moving further into the property, you’ll discover four magnificent double bedrooms. Two of them have their own private en suite shower rooms, while the other two share a Jack and Jill en suite bathroom.

The outdoor space is a true haven of privacy. A lengthy driveway leads to off-street parking space, while the garden comprises delightful patio seating areas and lawns for relaxation or outdoor activities.

The whole setting is unbelievably peaceful and quiet against the backdrop of fields, where sheep and alpacas roam freely. And yet Fishpool Road is within easy reach of shops and amenities within Blidworth, good transport links and close to a public footpath where the historic landmark, The Druid Stone, dating back thousands of years, stands.

Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Let's begin our tour of the Blidworth barn conversion in the wonderfully designed kitchen/'diner, where integrated appliances include an oven, microwave, warming drawer, bin drawer, dishwasher, induction hob, wine fridge and wine rack.

Let's begin our tour of the Blidworth barn conversion in the wonderfully designed kitchen/'diner, where integrated appliances include an oven, microwave, warming drawer, bin drawer, dishwasher, induction hob, wine fridge and wine rack.

Thekitchen'diner features an extensive range of shaker-style wall and base units, with complementary granite worktops over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. A window gives views of the side of the property, and there also three skylight windows.

Thekitchen'diner features an extensive range of shaker-style wall and base units, with complementary granite worktops over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. A window gives views of the side of the property, and there also three skylight windows.

A central island with breakfast bar is another feature of the spacious kitchen/diner. Additional cupboard space can be spotted in the background too, while the whole room benefits from underfloor heating.

A central island with breakfast bar is another feature of the spacious kitchen/diner. Additional cupboard space can be spotted in the background too, while the whole room benefits from underfloor heating.

Although there is a formal dining room at the property, the kitchen/diner also houses this cute dining space, with doors leading outside. It creates the perfect environment for family meals or entertaining friends.

Although there is a formal dining room at the property, the kitchen/diner also houses this cute dining space, with doors leading outside. It creates the perfect environment for family meals or entertaining friends.

