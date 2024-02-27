News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
With a feature red telephone box sat in the corner of the front garden, this impeccable three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Orchard Street, Kirkby is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £375,000.With a feature red telephone box sat in the corner of the front garden, this impeccable three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Orchard Street, Kirkby is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £375,000.
With a feature red telephone box sat in the corner of the front garden, this impeccable three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Orchard Street, Kirkby is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £375,000.

Red telephone box in garden adds novelty and style to impeccable Kirkby bungalow

One of the UK’s traditional red telephone boxes stands in the garden to add novelty and style to this impeccable bungalow that is for sale in Kirkby.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:23 GMT

The kiosks, which have been voted among the country’s top ten design icons, were once a familiar sight everywhere you went. They are rarely seen these days, but keeping the romance alive is this three-bedroom, detached property on Orchard Road.

The telephone box is a lovely addition to the frontage of the bungalow, for which offers of more than £375,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown.

Mind you, it is only one of several features that give the home what BuckleyBrown describe as “the wow factor”. A spokesperson says: “This incredible bungalow stands proud and has been presented to an amazing standard, inside and out. The home, which is beautifully decorated, is a credit to its current owners and will certainly impress as soon as you step inside.” So, what are we waiting for? Let’s step inside – via our photo gallery below.

One of the first rooms to catch the eye is the bright and spacious lounge, complete with a set of French doors leading outside. The kitchen is just as impressive, while the conservatory is a brilliant size, overlooking the garden. Three good-sized bedrooms add to the modern feel of the bungalow, and there is also a sleek shower room.

Outside, the front offers a lengthy driveway providing off-street parking space, while a well-established, private garden to the rear has been superbly landscaped, with lawn, decorative paved area, shed and fence and hedge surround.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

We open our tour of the £375,000-plus bungalow in the bright and spacious lounge or living room, which has windows to both the front and rear of the property, allowing natural light to flood through.

1. Bright and spacious lounge

We open our tour of the £375,000-plus bungalow in the bright and spacious lounge or living room, which has windows to both the front and rear of the property, allowing natural light to flood through. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Traditional features in the classy lounge include coving and also a ceiling rose, which adds character.

2. Traditional features

Traditional features in the classy lounge include coving and also a ceiling rose, which adds character. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Next stop is the impressive kitchen, which comes complete with a range of integrated appliances.

3. Impressive kitchen

Next stop is the impressive kitchen, which comes complete with a range of integrated appliances. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The kitchen is distinguished by a range of modern gloss units and cabinets, work surfaces over and an inset resin sink with drainer. Not even Gordon Ramsay would complain!

4. Range of modern units

The kitchen is distinguished by a range of modern gloss units and cabinets, work surfaces over and an inset resin sink with drainer. Not even Gordon Ramsay would complain! Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla