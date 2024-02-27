The kiosks, which have been voted among the country’s top ten design icons, were once a familiar sight everywhere you went. They are rarely seen these days, but keeping the romance alive is this three-bedroom, detached property on Orchard Road.

The telephone box is a lovely addition to the frontage of the bungalow, for which offers of more than £375,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown.

Mind you, it is only one of several features that give the home what BuckleyBrown describe as “the wow factor”. A spokesperson says: “This incredible bungalow stands proud and has been presented to an amazing standard, inside and out. The home, which is beautifully decorated, is a credit to its current owners and will certainly impress as soon as you step inside.” So, what are we waiting for? Let’s step inside – via our photo gallery below.

One of the first rooms to catch the eye is the bright and spacious lounge, complete with a set of French doors leading outside. The kitchen is just as impressive, while the conservatory is a brilliant size, overlooking the garden. Three good-sized bedrooms add to the modern feel of the bungalow, and there is also a sleek shower room.

Outside, the front offers a lengthy driveway providing off-street parking space, while a well-established, private garden to the rear has been superbly landscaped, with lawn, decorative paved area, shed and fence and hedge surround.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Bright and spacious lounge We open our tour of the £375,000-plus bungalow in the bright and spacious lounge or living room, which has windows to both the front and rear of the property, allowing natural light to flood through.

2 . Traditional features Traditional features in the classy lounge include coving and also a ceiling rose, which adds character.

3 . Impressive kitchen Next stop is the impressive kitchen, which comes complete with a range of integrated appliances.

4 . Range of modern units The kitchen is distinguished by a range of modern gloss units and cabinets, work surfaces over and an inset resin sink with drainer. Not even Gordon Ramsay would complain!